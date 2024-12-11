Kevin Taylor, other X users called out for spreading false information in new report

The Ghana Fact-checking Coalition has released a damning report on the spread of disinformation during Ghana's 2024 elections, calling out high-profile users on X (formerly Twitter) for amplifying false narratives. The findings were presented at a press conference on 11th December 2024, by Roselena Ahiable, Project Manager of DUBAWA West Africa, at the Media Foundation for West Africa’s office.

According to the report, on 6th December, the day before the elections, a network of coordinated accounts on X began circulating misleading information, particularly targeting John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The accounts promoted hashtags like #IncompetentMahama and #FailedMahama, while also supporting the opposing candidate, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, through hashtags such as #1TouchForBawumia and #BawumiaForPresident.

The coalition highlighted one of the leading accounts, Kwaku Brown (@kwakubrownies), which falsely claimed that Martin Amidu had accused Mahama of being “the father of all corruption” in the Airbus scandal. Another fabricated claim involved Mahama allegedly selling his Dubai hotels to a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources. Both assertions were debunked by the Ghana Fact-checking Coalition, which has urged the public to remain cautious of such false information.

Further investigations revealed several other handles, including those of Fiifi Sage (@_fiifi_sage), Kevin Taylor (@kevinekowtaylor), and General Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_), for spreading similar disinformation. Notably, General Buhari’s profile, ironically, claims to be a fact-checker.

The coalition’s monitoring of disinformation surrounding the elections prompted several major news platforms to either amend their articles or remove misleading content. Key reports were shared with election stakeholders, including the Election Security Taskforce, which played a significant role in the Media Situation Room's efforts.

The report also highlighted the dominance of social media as the main source of disinformation, with 85.3% of monitored cases originating from platforms like X. Traditional media outlets, including TV, radio, and news websites, were responsible for smaller portions of false content. The coalition also raised concerns about polarising narratives, particularly on radio, where statements like those made by NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), calling for the arrest of Mahama and former police commissioner Kofi Boakye, risked inciting violence.