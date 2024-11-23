Police invite Oheneba Nana Asiedu, radio and tv presenter over false news publication

The Ghana Police Service has extended an invitation to Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, to assist with investigations into the alleged publication of false news.

According to the Police, the invitation follows the circulation of a video on social media in which the suspect, appearing at the studios of Wontumi FM in Kumasi, made statements urging the public to vote for presidential candidates on different dates during the upcoming December 2024 general elections. The statement, deemed false, has been described as having the potential to disrupt public peace.

In a statement, the Police confirmed:

The suspect is to report to the Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi to assist with the investigation.

The authorities further cautioned the public, particularly media practitioners, to prioritise accuracy and responsibility in their reporting, especially during the electoral period.

The statement added:

We urge the public, particularly media practitioners, to exercise utmost caution and responsibility, and refrain from publishing false news which is likely to disturb public peace before, during, and after the upcoming general elections