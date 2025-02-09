Mahama working to bring back Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to ECOWAS - Ablakwa

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that President John Mahama is spearheading diplomatic efforts to bring Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso back into the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on February 8, Ablakwa revealed that Mahama has appointed a special envoy to engage with the leadership of the three breakaway nations and is expected to embark on diplomatic visits in the coming weeks.

The three Sahel nations announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS in January 2024, citing dissatisfaction with the bloc’s handling of governance and security issues. Their exit has raised concerns over regional stability, economic collaboration, and the fight against terrorism in West Africa.

Ablakwa emphasized that Ghana’s foreign policy under Mahama’s administration would prioritize economic diplomacy and strategic partnerships to ensure tangible benefits for Ghanaians.

We are determined to demystify foreign affairs. Diplomacy should not be abstract but should yield tangible benefits for ordinary Ghanaians. We will prioritize economic diplomacy and ensure that our international relations impact people’s livelihoods.

The world is shifting towards multipolar alliances, and Ghana cannot be left behind. We must explore all options, including forging stronger ties with BRICS, to ensure that our economic interests are well-positioned on the global stage.

Ablakwa also highlighted Mahama’s commitment to Pan-Africanism, drawing parallels to Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.