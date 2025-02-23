Man discovers rebranded expired product after buying from local pharmacy

A Ghanaian man has raised concerns after discovering that an over-the-counter medication he purchased from a local pharmacy had been rebranded with an extended expiry date.

The product, which allegedly bears an FDA accreditation number (FDA 16-3126), was found to have an extended expiry date of May 2025, despite having originally expired in September 2023.

In a viral video, the man explained that he had bought the medication due to an illness but, upon careful inspection, realised the expiry date printed on the product’s box did not match its actual expiration.

He has since called on the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to investigate such cases, stressing the urgent need to ensure public safety.