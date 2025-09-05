Man stabbed to death in Kumasi over plastic chair

A 20-year-old man, identified as Kwadwo Bright, has tragically lost his life after being stabbed during an altercation over a plastic chair at Ashanti New Town in Kumasi.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 4, 2025. The conflict is said to have started at a snooker game centre, where both Kwadwo and his friend—now the prime suspect—laid claim to the same chair. Although the disagreement was initially settled, the suspect later confronted Kwadwo and stabbed him in the neck.

The victim’s mother, Georgina Yeboah, recounted the heartbreaking moment she discovered what had happened.

She said, as quoted by JoyNews.

I heard people screaming about a young man being stabbed and rushed to the scene, only to find my son in a critical state. Although the matter was reportedly settled, the suspect later attacked and stabbed Kwadwo in the neck, resulting in his death this morning

Kwadwo was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Police are yet to release an official statement, but investigations are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

Meanwhile, the mother of a young woman has revealed that Kwadwo Bright, the 20-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Kumasi following a dispute over a plastic chair, was the father of her daughter’s child.

She further disclosed that her daughter is currently seven months pregnant with their second child, adding another layer of tragedy to the incident.

The woman has therefore appealed to the deceased’s family and the general public for support during this difficult time.

Call for action against crime

The Ghana Police Service has been urged to intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrator and ensure justice is served. A swift arrest and prosecution would serve as a deterrent to others from engaging in similar acts of violence.