World Cup qualifier: Otto Addo blames poor pitch for Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has attributed Ghana’s inability to secure victory against Chad to the poor condition of the pitch in N’Djamena.

The Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Les Sao in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I qualifier on Thursday. Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 17th minute after converting a precise cross from Mohammed Kudus.

However, Chad equalised late on through Celestine Ecua, who struck in the 88th minute to deny Ghana all three points.

Reflecting on the performance, Addo expressed his frustration with the state of the pitch, insisting it hampered his team’s style of play.

He said.

It’s very difficult to play on this terrain when it’s not watered. We can’t play fast, so it’s a disadvantage for us when the pitch is not wet

Addo added.

The pitch was very slow for us, so it’s difficult to outplay the defenders, but Chad did well in defending

What’s Next for the Black Stars?

The Black Stars have returned home to prepare for their crucial clash against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Despite sitting top of Group I with 16 points, concerns remain among Ghanaians about the team’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo and his men must raise their performance levels to secure qualification, especially after failing to book a place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.