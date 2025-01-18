Mankessim ex-queenmother & five others to face murder trial

Five individuals, including the former Queenmother of Mankessim, Nana Ama Amissah III, are set to stand trial for their involvement in the murders of Samuel Ampofo and Kofi Yamoah. The trial is set to happen at the Weija-Gbawe Magistrate Court on Monday, January 20.

Aside from the two confirmed deaths, three others were reported to have sustained gunshot injuries over the course of the crime, one of them being a police inspector.

This murder case is being prosecuted after a six-year long investigation by the Cold Case Unit of the Ghana Police Service; the murder by gunshot was reported to have occurred on December 7, 2019, at about 1:30pm at Anaafo Estate Junction, Mankessim.

13 suspects were found connected to the shooting incident and hence arrested, but six people, including the ex-queenmother, were charged and prosecuted as advised by the Attorney General’s Office.

The accused to be prosecuted are James Kofi Obosu, a farmer; Nana Ama Amissah III, ex-queen mother of Mankessim; Joseph Kobina Ansah, a Fire Service officer; and Robert Gardiner, a driver. The others are John Eric Kofi Turkson and Clement Kwesi Owusu, an electrical contractor and teacher, respectively.

It is alleged that Nana Ama Amissah III was the mastermind of the shooting incident.

Background

The shooting incident occurred on December 7, 2019 during a procession on the streets of Mankessim following the installation of the new queenmother, Nana Araba Otua I. A gunman opened fire in the crowd, killing two people in the process and injuring three others.

The deceased, who were pronounced dead at the Mankessim Roman Hospital, were identified as Samuel Ampofo, the Mfanseman Municipal Director of the National Investigations Bureau, and Kofi Yamoah. Those who were injured were Frederick Amonoo, Kwasi Owusu, and Detective Chief Inspector William Nyarko.

The violence was sparked by the installation of the new queenmother, following a long chieftaincy dispute that resulted in the removal of Nana Ama Amissah III as queenmother due to a Cape Coast High Court ruling. The court had quashed the gazette of Nana Osagyefo Amanfo Edu V1 and Nana Ama Amissah III, respectively following a writ filed by the Aduko Paakesedo Royal family challenging the duo’s legitimacy as leaders in the factions.

Police investigations reveal that as the installation procession approached the Edu Nsona Royal family house, the Aduko Paakesedo Nsona Family received a tip-off about plans to disrupt the event. A witness investigating the claim encountered Nana Obosu Amissah with a pump-action gun alongside Clement Owusu and Nana Edu. Amissah fired at the witness but missed. Shortly after, Samuel Ampofo, the NIB Director, intervened, urging Obosu to disarm, but Obosu allegedly shot him at close range, killing him.

The killing enraged the mob, which attempted to lynch Obosu before police intervened. A postmortem confirmed gunshot wounds caused the deaths, and a ballistic analysis linked the weapon to a pump-action gun. Witnesses later identified Obosu at an identification parade in May 2022 as the individual responsible for shooting the deceased.

Police Investigations

A 7-member Cold Case Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigated the Mankessim murder case, uncovering fresh evidence in 2021-2022. They arrested James Kofi Obosu, followed by four others, including Nana Ama Amissah III, whose alleged role in the chieftaincy feud and subsequent violence was revealed through WhatsApp chats, recordings, and witness interviews.

After a court nullified the gazette of Nana Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI and Nana Ama Amissah III, the Edu Nsona faction allegedly plotted to arm some Zongo Boys from Kumasi to disrupt their rival's installation.