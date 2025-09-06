MultiChoice vs Sam George: Will the NCA shut down DStv Ghana today?

The ongoing standoff between the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George, and MultiChoice Ghana (DStv) has reached a critical point. The minister has warned that the National Communications Authority (NCA) will enforce regulatory action against the company following what he described as its blatant refusal to reduce subscription prices by 30% as directed.

This development comes despite an earlier press conference on Friday, 5 August, where Mr George announced that MultiChoice had committed to lowering its subscription rates after sustained government pressure.

Here is a breakdown of how events unfolded:

MultiChoice Agrees to Reduce DStv Fees

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation,

During the August press briefing, the minister explained that MultiChoice had finally complied with government directives to provide full pricing data, including bouquet breakdowns, tax components, and comparative subscription prices from at least six (6) African countries.

This data, he noted, was essential for transparent, evidence-based negotiations on subscription adjustments.

Mr George further disclosed that government had formed a specialised committee, including representatives from the Ministry, the NCA, MultiChoice Ghana and MultiChoice Africa, to determine a new pricing framework by 21 September. He emphasised that he would personally chair the committee to ensure fairness and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

MultiChoice Denies Agreeing to Price Cut

MultiChoice quickly issued a statement disputing the minister’s remarks, insisting it had not agreed to reduce subscription fees.

The statement read:

We have noted the statement made by the Minister for Communications Technology and Innovation, Hon. Samuel Nartey George. We continue to engage with the Minister in a bid to find an amicable solution that benefits all parties involved, but does not jeopardise the viability of the DStv service.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the company would participate fully in the government’s working committee but stressed:

MultiChoice Group has not agreed to a price reduction.

MultiChoice Denies Agreeing to Price Cut

NCA Threatens DStv Shutdown

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Mr George accused MultiChoice of showing disrespect to Ghanaians and warned that enforcement measures would be taken without further delay. He declared:

If MultiChoice is not interested, as they claim in their last statement, in discussing a reduction in prices as they had earlier indicated to me, we will proceed to effect the shutdown tomorrow as stated.

He explained that MultiChoice had initially sought a suspension of enforcement by expressing willingness to engage, but if the company had now changed its position, the NCA would act immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

He concluded:

No company is above the law. When MultiChoice is ready to discuss price reductions, they can come back to the negotiation table. Until then, the National Communications Authority will carry out enforcement. Ghana is open for businesses that respect our laws and institutions.

As Ghanaians wait anxiously, all eyes are on the NCA’s next move in what has become a high-stakes battle between government regulators and the continent’s largest pay-TV operator.