Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (1–5 September)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. President Mahama removes Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo from office

President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, from office with immediate effect. This decision follows the submission of a report by the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to inquire into a petition presented by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori. A statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Monday, 1 September, indicated that after careful consideration of the petition and the evidence, the Committee concluded that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established. It therefore recommended her removal from office.

2. Minority slams ‘judicial coup’, alleges plot to run Ghana as a ‘gangster town’

The Minority caucus in Parliament has strongly criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to remove Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo from her position as Chief Justice. In a statement dated 2 September, John Darko, Legal Counsel to the Minority Caucus, expressed shock at the decision, describing it as politically motivated and an assault on the judiciary. He further alleged that the removal forms part of a grand agenda by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to undermine state institutions and govern the country “as a gangster town.”

3. Akwatia by-election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako stuns NPP in swing seat showdown

Bernard Bediako Baidoo, candidate of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has secured victory in the Akwatia by-election, delivering an important win for the government in one of Ghana’s most closely watched contests of the year. Certified results released by the Electoral Commission show that Bediako polled 18,199 votes, defeating Solomon Kwame Asumadu of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), who obtained 15,235 votes. Owusu Patrick of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) came a distant third with 82 votes. In total, 33,819 valid ballots were counted, while 303 were rejected.

4. EOCO arrests LPG leader Kofi Akpaloo in Kumasi over ongoing investigations

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has reportedly apprehended the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, during a dawn operation at his base in Kumasi. According to JoyNews, the operation was conducted by officers from EOCO’s Surveillance and Asset Recovery Unit (SARU) in Accra, working alongside the Ashanti Regional Office. Sources indicate that the arrest was executed smoothly and without resistance. While the exact reasons behind the arrest have not yet been disclosed, Mr Akpaloo is expected to be transferred to Accra to assist with ongoing investigations.

5. NPP flagbearer hopefuls ordered to pay GH¢4m development fee each – Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has revealed that all five presidential aspirants have been directed to pay GH¢4 million as development fees, in addition to the official nomination and filing charges. According to him, the directive requires candidates to pay GH¢100,000 for picking nomination forms, GH¢500,000 for filing, and an additional GH¢4 million as development fees. Speaking to delegates in the Western North Region, Mr Agyapong expressed concern about the financial state of the party, arguing that such high demands demonstrate the NPP is struggling.

