Gov’t to merge AT Ghana with Telecel, minister assures no jobs at risk

The Government of Ghana has announced plans to merge telecommunications company AT Ghana (formerly AirtelTigo) with Telecel Ghana in a strategic move to strengthen operations and improve sustainability.

The disclosure was made by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, during an engagement with staff at AT Ghana’s Head Office in Accra.

According to the Minister, the merger is a direct response to AT Ghana’s worsening financial position, with the company recording losses of more than $10 million within just eight (8) months this year.

He stressed that these losses, funded by taxpayers, could instead be channelled into other critical sectors of the economy. He stated:

These losses are funded by taxpayers. That is money that should be building roads, water systems, and schools. We cannot keep pouring public funds into unsustainable operations.

Mr George explained that the merger would significantly reduce costs, eliminate duplication, and create a stronger competitor in Ghana’s highly competitive telecommunications industry.

He added:

It makes no sense for two networks to operate separately on the same tower, both paying twice while both struggle. A merger is the smart and sustainable choice.

The Minister assured staff that their interests would be fully protected, emphasising that the merger would not result in job losses. He clarified:

This is not a re-application process. It is a continuation of your contracts. Every one of you will be absorbed, unless you personally choose to leave.

Meanwhile, more than 3.2 million AT Ghana subscribers are currently being migrated onto Telecel’s network through a national roaming arrangement, which the Minister described as “98% smooth.”

He outlined that the integration process would be carried out in three phases:

Technical migration, nearly complete, with national roaming already operational.

Human resource alignment, ensuring all staff are absorbed by the end of September.

Commercial restructuring, expected within 120 days, which will establish the framework for the fully merged operator.

On financing, the Minister explained that sustaining the merged operator will require about $600 million over the next four (4) years. He noted that government will provide support, including proceeds from spectrum sales, while encouraging Telecel and other strategic partners to co-invest.