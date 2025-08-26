Africa-Singapore Forum: Pres. Mahama woos global investors with 24-hour economy

President John Dramani Mahama has urged global investors to take a keen interest in Africa, highlighting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Ghana’s proposed 24-hour economy as transformative initiatives.

According to him, Africa is highly investable, with its population of 1.4 billion people representing a young, fast-urbanising, and digitally connected market. By 2030, African cities are expected to host more than 700 million consumers.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 8th Africa-Singapore Business Forum on 26 August 2025, President Mahama noted that Africa-Singapore trade rose by about 50% between 2020 and 2024 to nearly US$14 billion, with West Africa accounting for more than half. Ghana-Singapore trade has also seen impressive growth, reaching more than US$215 million in 2024.

He positioned Ghana as the hub of Africa’s trade and investment landscape:

As host of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana sits at the heart of a US$3.4 trillion single market. Through ECOWAS, we connect you to more than 400 million consumers in West Africa.

President Mahama further assured investors of Ghana’s strong credentials:

We offer political stability, a rules-based environment, and a double taxation agreement with Singapore in force since 2019. Singaporean investments in Ghana are growing steadily, with 69 companies registered and cumulative investments exceeding US$2 billion.

On Ghana’s economic resilience, he noted significant progress in stabilising the macroeconomy:

Inflation is easing, the cedi has stabilised, and ratings outlooks are improving. Ghana is a trusted entry point to scale across the continent.

