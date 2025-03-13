NAGRAT challenges Prof Smile Dzisi’s appointment as GES Deputy Director-General

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has raised concerns over the appointment of Professor Smile Gavua Dzisi, former Vice-Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University, as Deputy Director-General for Management Services at the Ghana Education Service (GES). Despite acknowledging her impressive credentials, NAGRAT argues that she is unfit for the role due to her lack of experience within the GES framework.

Speaking in an interview, NAGRAT’s National President, Angel Carbonu, strongly urged the government to rescind the decision.

“The person who was removed from that position was a professional teacher who rose to the rank of a regional director and was appointed as director of management services. The Ghana Education Service is not an extension of a political office. “It is a professional institution. It is within the Public Services and we will not tolerate the appointment of somebody who is not a practitioner within the service space. “We are calling on the government to withdraw the appointment immediately. She is a professor. She operates very well in the university or the technical universities, but certainly not in the Ghana Education Service.” Professor Dzisi, however, is widely regarded as an accomplished academic with over twenty-five years of experience in university leadership. She is also an esteemed gender consultant with an international reputation.

Throughout her career, she has been recognised with numerous global awards for her contributions to entrepreneurship and innovation, women’s empowerment, and the advancement of girls and women in leadership.

Professor Dzisi previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University and later as President of Data Link University College, a leading private institution in Tema. She is also an Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Lead Consultant at Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Gender Consult.

Currently, she chairs the preparatory committee for the establishment of the University College of Health and Technology (UCHaT) in Anfoega, Volta Region. Additionally, she serves as the board chair of the National Virtual Internship Programme (NVIP) and Golden Latex Products Ltd.