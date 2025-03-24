Namibia becomes first African country with both female president and vice president

The rise of women in political leadership has seen remarkable milestones in recent years. While many countries have had female leaders in top government positions, only a few have had both a female president and a female vice president serving simultaneously.

Here’s a look at some of the countries that have achieved this historic feat.

1. Namibia’s Historic First in Africa

Namibia made history in 2025 by becoming the first African nation to have both a female president and a female vice president. On March 21, 2025, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was inaugurated as Namibia’s first female president. In a further groundbreaking move, she appointed Lucia Witbooi as her vice president.

This marked a significant step towards gender equality in African leadership and set an inspiring precedent for other nations on the continent.

2. Estonia: Women Leading the Nation

Estonia achieved a unique milestone in 2021 when Kersti Kaljulaid, who had served as president since 2016, was joined by Kaja Kallas as the country’s first female prime minister in January 2021.

Although Estonia has a parliamentary system where the prime minister holds executive power, this was a rare moment when the two highest positions in the country were occupied by women simultaneously. This leadership duo symbolised a progressive shift in European politics.

3. Barbados: A Female-Fronted Republic

When Barbados transitioned to a republic on November 30, 2021, it made history with Dame Sandra Mason becoming its first-ever president. At the same time, Mia Mottley, who had been serving as prime minister since May 25, 2018, continued in office.

Although Barbados follows a parliamentary system, this moment was a landmark for women in leadership, showcasing their ability to steer the nation at the highest levels.

Countries That Nearly Had Both Top Positions Held by Women

While some nations have come close to this achievement, they have yet to fully meet the criteria of having both a female president and vice president serving together.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: The country has a unique tripartite presidency, and as of 2022, Željka Cvijanović served as the Serb member of the collective presidency. However, Borjana Krišto, though serving as Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers, did not hold a vice-presidential position, meaning Bosnia and Herzegovina does not qualify for the list.

Iceland: In June 2024, Halla Tómasdóttir was elected as Iceland’s president, assuming office in August 2024. However, Kristrún Frostadóttir has not held the position of prime minister, so Iceland does not currently have both top positions occupied by women.

Ghana: In 2024, Ghana elected its first female vice president, marking a significant step forward for women in African politics. However, the presidency remains held by a male occupant, meaning Ghana has not yet met the criteria of having both a female president and vice president simultaneously.