Nana B accuses Police of hypocrisy and selective justice against NPP members

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the Ghana Police Service of hypocrisy and selective justice in its handling of cases involving party members.

In a social media post, the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, criticised the police for allegedly ignoring serious complaints lodged by the NPP while swiftly pursuing cases against its members.

According to him, the police failed to act on reports of death threats allegedly made by Chief Sofo Azorka and Alhaji Abdul Wahab during the Akwatia by-election. These threats, he claimed, were directed at Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Chief Whip Annor Dompreh, and himself.

Nana B argued that, in contrast, the police had been quick to arrest and arraign NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye, denying him adequate legal representation and placing him before court within 48 hours. He wrote:

Strangely, the police have the manpower and resources to pursue and arrest the NPP’s Bono Regional Chairman, deny him sufficient legal representation, and arraign him before court within 48 hours on misdemeanours while those who have committed felonies walk about freely.

He cautioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to ensure fairness, stressing that the selective application of justice could undermine national stability.

He stated:

The NPP has cautioned on multiple occasions about the selective justice being meted out by the Ghana Police Service and its seeming bias against the NPP. For the sake of the security of this country, the IGP must step up, and the Ghana Police must not allow itself to be used as an extension of the NDC's unwholesome political machinations.

The NPP's National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye

Nana B warned that the NPP would resist what he described as open bias and unfair treatment, pledging the party’s commitment to protecting Ghana’s democracy.

Meanwhile, Abronye has been remanded into police custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday, September 12. His arrest, confirmed by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, September 8, is linked to allegations of “offensive conduct conducive to the breach of public peace.”

