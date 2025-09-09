Gbiniyiri Clashes: Interior Minister constitutes 7-member mediation committee

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has constituted a seven-member mediation committee as part of urgent efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gbiniyiri, located in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The committee, chaired by Mr Emmanuel Habuka Bombande, has been tasked to work closely with key stakeholders to advance peacebuilding, reconciliation, and the sustainable resettlement of those affected by the clashes.

Other members of the committee include Hon Alhaji Collins Dauda (MP and Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Lands and Natural Resources), Rev Fr Lazarus Annyereh (Chair of the Savannah Regional Peace Council), Dr Festus Aubyn (West Africa Network for Peacebuilding), Sylvia Horname Noagbesenu, Esq. (Acting Director, Women, Youth, Peace and Security Institute, KAIPTC), Prof Ramatu Alhassan (Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, University of Ghana), and Dr George Amoh (Executive Secretary, National Peace Council).

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has constituted a seven-member mediation committee as part of urgent efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gbiniyiri

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook post on Monday September 8, the minister underlined the committee’s critical mandate of fostering peace, security, and social cohesion in the conflict-stricken area.

Their terms of reference include facilitating the safe and dignified return of displaced residents, assessing the extent and impact of the conflict, promoting dialogue and reconciliation among stakeholders, recommending long-term peacebuilding strategies, and strengthening local institutions to prevent future outbreaks of violence.

ALSO READ: MultiChoice Ghana to face stakeholder committee amid feud with Sam George

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has constituted a seven-member mediation committee as part of urgent efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gbiniyiri

Mr Muntaka further urged the committee to execute its mandate impartially, transparently, and inclusively, while engaging traditional authorities, opinion leaders, civil society groups, and security agencies in efforts to restore peace and trust in Gbiniyiri and surrounding communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clashes, which began on Sunday August 24 over a disputed parcel of land, have displaced residents across four regions, including Savannah, Upper West, Bono East, and other border communities.