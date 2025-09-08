MultiChoice Ghana to face stakeholder committee amid feud with Sam George

MultiChoice Ghana (DStv) has confirmed its commitment to appear before a Stakeholder Committee established by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, to evaluate DStv pricing in Ghana. The company has assured its full participation in the process.

The first meeting of the Committee is scheduled for today, Monday, 8 September 2025.

This development comes against the backdrop of tensions between the company and the Minister over a proposed 30% reduction in subscription fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the National Communications Authority (NCA) revealed that MultiChoice has submitted its response to the 7 August suspension notice, along with details of its pricing model. The Authority further clarified that:

MultiChoice Ghana agrees with the directive from the Minister to establish a Stakeholder Committee to review DStv pricing and has confirmed its readiness to participate fully. The outcome of the Committee’s work will be determined at the conclusion of its engagements. MultiChoice has reaffirmed its commitment to respect due process, Ghanaian laws, and the people of Ghana.

The NCA assured the public that further updates will be provided in due course.

This development follows a stern directive issued by the Minister during the Government Accountability Series on Friday, 1 August. He demanded a 30% reduction in DStv subscription fees by 7 August, warning that failure to comply could result in the suspension of the company’s broadcasting licence.

ADVERTISEMENT