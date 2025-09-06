Akpaloo under investigation for fraud, money Laundering, others – Deputy AG

The Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, has revealed that the founder and leader of the Liberation Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, is under investigation for serious financial offences. These include fraud, causing financial loss to the State, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, Mr Akpaloo was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

He has since been granted police bail under strict conditions, including a GHC 10 million bond with two sureties to be justified. However, he remains in EOCO custody until the bail conditions are fully met.

Kofi Akpaloo, LPG founder

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement posted on social media on Friday, 5 September, Justice Srem-Sai wrote:

Suspect Percival Kofi Akpaloo is under investigation on allegations of various financial crimes (including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering).

The statement continued:

EOCO officials arrested him on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. He has, however, been granted police bail with the following conditions - GHC 10 million bond with 2 sureties to be justified. The suspect remains in the custody of EOCO pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development is part of EOCO’s renewed crackdown on financial crimes under the leadership of acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer.