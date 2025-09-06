UG’s Professor Alidu Seidu wins Tamale Central NDC parliamentary primaries

Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission and immediate past Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana , Professor Alidu Seidu, has emerged victorious in the Tamale Central parliamentary primaries of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He secured a landslide victory over eleven (11) contenders in the election held at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Saturday, 6 September 2025. Professor Seidu polled 840 votes out of a total of 1,511, with his closest challenger, Abdul Hannan Gundado, securing 536 votes.

His victory paves the way for a potential by-election in the constituency, scheduled for Tuesday, 30 September 2025, by the Electoral Commission.

The by-election is being organised under Article 112(5) of the Constitution following the tragic passing of Member of Parliament Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed in the recent military helicopter crash.

Meanwhile, the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its withdrawal from the by-election. The decision, taken at the party’s National Steering Committee meeting on Monday, 11 August, was communicated in a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong. The party described participating in the by-election under the current circumstances as “inhumane” and “unconscionable,” given the sudden death of the late MP.

Full Results:

Prof. Alidu Seidu Mahama – 840 Mariama Naana Salifu – 5 Ing. Aliu Abdul Hamid – 23 Prof. Abdul Razak Abubakari – 4 Shamima Yakubu – 5 Dr Seidu Fiter Mohammed – 44 Dr Abdul Rahaman Rashid – 9 Mulaika Salisu – 3 Alhassan Osman Gomda (Naa Simani) – 7 Alhassan Mbalba – 10 Sadat Haruna – 9 Abdul Hannan Gundado – 536