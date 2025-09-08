Azumah Resources denies reported takeover of Black Volta and Sankofa projects by E&P

Azumah Resources Ghana Limited has firmly denied reports suggesting that Engineers & Planners (E&P) has acquired Azumah Ghana and Upwest Resources Ghana, thereby taking control of the Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Projects.

In a statement issued on Monday September 8, the company described the claims as false, stressing that it remains the lawful owner and operator of the projects. It clarified that no shares have been transferred to E&P by Azumah Ghana, Upwest, or their shareholders. The company said:

Not only is this untrue, but as recently as Friday, E&P formally abandoned its claims against Azumah Ghana, a development widely reported in the Ghanaian media as paving the way for Azumah Ghana to commence development of the Wa and Black Volta projects unimpeded.

The statement also noted that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, had been praised internationally for resolving the long-standing Azumah–E&P dispute. The Minister assured investors at the Africa Down Under conference in Australia that Ghana remained a model of stability.

Yet, according to Azumah, E&P has undermined that resolution by attempting to seize control of the mine without legal authority, raising questions about Ghana’s commitment to the rule of law.

Azumah warned that if such a transfer had occurred, it would amount to an expropriation of private property. This, the company argued, could expose the Government of Ghana to claims exceeding US$1 billion under both domestic law and international treaties, while undermining assurances recently given to investors.

The company revealed that it intends to apply to the International Court of Arbitration to prevent any unlawful seizure by E&P and to safeguard the rights of its shareholders as well as the interests of Ghanaians.

Prof. Prince Amponsah, Chairman of Azumah Ghana, dismissed the reports as “false information designed to confuse the public,” adding that they align with E&P’s pattern of making unfounded public statements.

He said:

Only last week E&P abandoned its claims against us, confirming what the courts and contracts already show, that Azumah Ghana is the rightful owner of the Black Volta and Sankofa Projects. Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless. Our focus now is on moving rapidly into development and delivering over US$100 million of investment and thousands of jobs for the people of the Upper West Region.

Azumah reaffirmed its commitment to developing the Wa, Black Volta, and Sankofa Projects responsibly, in collaboration with local communities and Ghanaian contractors. The projects are projected to deliver over US$100 million in investment, 1,000 construction jobs, and 420 permanent roles, positioning them as a cornerstone of development in the Upper West Region.