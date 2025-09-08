Ibrahim Mahama’s E&P officially takes over Black Volta and Sankofa Gold projects

Engineers & Planners Company Ltd (E&P), owned by Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama, has officially taken over the Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Projects following the successful transfer of all issued shares from Azumah Resources Ghana Ltd and Upwest Resources Ltd.

The landmark transaction, duly registered at the Registrar of Companies, marks a turning point in the future of these highly promising concessions. After years of stalled development due to financing challenges, the projects will now be driven by E&P, a Ghanaian-owned company with both the technical expertise and financial strength to move them into production.

Founded in 1997, Engineers & Planners has grown into one of Africa’s leading indigenous mining and civil engineering firms, with a proven record in large-scale mining operations across the continent. With the addition of the Black Volta and Sankofa projects, the company further strengthens its position as a dominant force in Ghana’s natural resources sector.

Industry analysts suggest that the takeover represents more than a change of ownership. It signals a strong demonstration of local capacity, with Ibrahim Mahama’s firm poised to unlock the gold potential of the Upper West Region while generating employment and boosting economic activity in surrounding communities.

The Black Volta and Sankofa Gold Projects, established in 2014 under leases granted by the Government of Ghana, have long been recognised for their significant reserves but were held back by challenges in raising sufficient capital. Under E&P’s leadership, the projects are now expected to advance steadily towards production, contributing to the growth of Ghana’s mining industry and the wider economy.

In a joint statement, Azumah Resources and Upwest Resources acknowledged the complexities that had delayed development but expressed confidence in E&P’s proven capacity to deliver. The companies also extended their gratitude to government institutions, regulatory agencies, and local stakeholders for their support throughout the projects’ evolution.

Engineers & Planners Company Ltd (E&P)

The successful transfer reinforces Ghana’s reputation as a prime mining investment destination and underlines the importance of aligning projects with operators who combine technical expertise with robust financial resources. Azumah Resources and Upwest Resources noted that they are proud to have laid the foundation for what promises to be a defining new chapter in Ghana’s mining history.