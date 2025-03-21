NPP bigwigs block Adwoa Safo’s home with cars to stop her from granting interview

Several senior officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have allegedly blocked the home of former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, using V8 vehicles to prevent her from granting further interviews.

This comes after Adwoa Safo was reportedly preparing to appear in the studios of Kessben FM for an exclusive interview to express her frustrations with the party.

According to Kwame Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Mr Speaker, the host of Kessben TV’s morning show, three vehicles belonging to unidentified leaders of the NPP allegedly blocked the entrance to the former lawmaker’s home at around 7:00 am.

While this claim remains unsubstantiated, the incident occurred less than 24 hours after she defied an earlier directive from the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, barring all NPP members from publicly discussing negative issues about the party.

Adwoa Safo Referred to Disciplinary Committee

Meanwhile, the former MP has been referred to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) disciplinary committee following a series of controversial media comments regarding the party’s defeat in the 2024 elections.

The decision was communicated to her shortly after her interview on Joy News on Thursday, 20th March.

A statement from the party read:

As a former Member of Parliament, former Deputy Majority Leader, and former Minister of State under the erstwhile NPP government, she was expected to set a good example and adhere to the principles of discipline, loyalty, and unity that have always defined our great party.

Her failure to do so not only reflects poorly on her but also contravenes Article 3(5) of the party’s constitution, which, among other things, enjoins us to promote and defend the good name of the party.