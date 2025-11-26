Police Council proposes 2-year tenure extension for IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to approve a two-year contract extension for Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, following a recommendation from the Police Council, Citi News has reported.

The decision, which follows a formal recommendation from the Police Council, will allow IGP Yohuno to continue leading the Ghana Police Service as it accelerates major reforms and strengthens national security operations.

Sources cited by Citi News indicate that the extension is aimed at ensuring continuity in security management and preserving the progress made under his leadership.

Appointed earlier this year, IGP Yohuno has earned significant commendation for improving police visibility, upgrading crime-response systems, and expanding community-policing initiatives across Ghana. He was originally expected to reach mandatory retirement in December 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the formal announcement is still pending, the extension positions him to maintain oversight of major modernisation projects, personnel development efforts, and strategic security operations nationwide.

Profile of IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

IGP carries out leadership reshuffle in Ghana Police Service

IGP Yohuno’s educational journey began at Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, where he completed his WASSCE. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana and an Executive MBA in Project Management from the Institute of Professional Studies (now UPSA).

He joined the Ghana Police Service in 1985 as a recruit and rose steadily through the ranks, earning a reputation for blending academic rigour with practical policing expertise. Internationally, he stands out for his service in two United Nations peacekeeping missions—Bosnia and Herzegovina and East Timor—where he played key roles in global security and post-conflict stability efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: EC staffer behind petition to remove Jean Mensa and 2 deputies interdicted

His appointment as Deputy IGP for Operations on 17 July 2024 generated mixed reactions due to its timing ahead of the 2024 general elections. He was later elevated to IGP on 12 March 2025.

Beyond policing, Yohuno is known as a dedicated family man. He is married with children and enjoys reading, athletics, football, and music—hobbies that provide balance alongside his demanding career.

Career Highlights

Akufo-Addo appoints COP Christian Yohuno as Deputy IGP in charge of operations

ADVERTISEMENT

2007–2009: Divisional Commander, Accra Central—effectively managed major policing challenges.

2011: Awarded the Grand Medal for exceptional contributions to the fight against armed robbery and violent crime.

2012: Promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

READ MORE: Vinicius Jr refuses Real Madrid contract renewal amid explosive rift with Xabi Alonso

2015: Appointed Director-General, MTTD—led reforms that significantly reduced road accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

2016: Promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP); later served as Director-General for Special Duties and Administration.

17 July 2024: Appointed Deputy IGP for Operations.

12 March 2025: Appointed Inspector General of Police.