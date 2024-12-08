President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has confirmed receiving a congratulatory call from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Mahama shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, 8 December 2024, stating: "I have, this morning, received a congratulatory call from my brother Dr. @MBawumia following my emphatic victory in Saturday’s election."

Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceded defeat during a media address the same day. He stated that the party’s internal collation of provisional results indicated a decisive win for Mr Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate. Emphasising the importance of national unity, Dr Bawumia said: "Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions. I called President Mahama and congratulated him."

Acknowledging the NDC's strong performance in the parliamentary elections, Dr Bawumia noted that they had won "hands down" and urged all Ghanaians to prioritise the national interest above partisan goals.