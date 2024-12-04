The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has officially endorsed the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, just 72 hours before Ghana's 2024 general elections. The party stated that Mahama and the NDC present policies that resonate deeply with the GFP’s vision.

This decision comes after the Electoral Commission disqualified the GFP's replacement presidential candidate, Philip Appiah Kubi (known as Roman Fada), following the demise of its original candidate, Madam Akua Donkor on 15 October, 2024.

At a press conference on Wednesday, 4th December, GFP Deputy Secretary Jerry Offei Addo explained the decision:

We critically examined the policies and manifestos of the various political parties and the independent candidates and that is why we have arrived at this decision very late. Our mother and late flagbearer, had women at heart and the NDC also has a policy to establish a women development bank which was very important to her.

Addo also cited the NDC’s “No Fee Stress” policy for first-year students as a critical factor in their endorsement. He urged Vice President and NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to consider trying again in future elections.

We advise Dr Bawumia to use this opportunity to reflect on his faults and setbacks, much like John Mahama did. With time and self-assessment, he might return stronger if given another chance. However, for now, the GFP is fully supporting Mahama in this election.

The GFP has called on its supporters to vote for John Mahama while also backing its parliamentary candidates in Saturday’s election.