The Ghana Police Service has commenced an investigation into an attack on the residence and office of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West and Minister for Communications and Digitalisation.

A video shared by Accra-based Asaase FM shows the minister’s residence in ruins, with numerous household items destroyed following her loss in the 2024 general elections.

According to a police statement released on Monday, 9 December, the incident involved a gang of 15 men who invaded and vandalised the minister’s property. Items looted included three motorbikes, one pickup vehicle, and a 32-inch Samsung television, among others.

The police stated:

A Crime Scene Management team has visited the scene as part of the investigation into the incident. Currently, a targeted intelligence-led operation is ongoing to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice. We assure the public that we will succeed in this effort.

In the meantime, the police have increased security at the lawmaker’s residence and office to ensure her safety as investigations continue.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who contested on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), lost her seat in the 2024 parliamentary election to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Reverend Kweku Addo. According to certified results announced by the Electoral Officer, Owusu-Ekuful secured 26,575 votes, while Rev. Kweku Addo garnered 31,866 votes.

In a related development, the police have dismissed reports of vandalism at the NPP’s office in Kasoa, urging the public to disregard the “false claims.”

Meanwhile, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has called on NDC supporters to exercise restraint following the party’s election victory. His appeal comes amidst reports of looting, vandalism, and destruction of state property allegedly perpetrated by party supporters across the country.