IGP to meet NDC leadership to discuss post-election security concerns

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is set to meet the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the evening of Monday, 9 December 2024. This crucial meeting aims to address security concerns following incidents of violence, invasion, and destruction of property that erupted after the 7 December presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Ghana Police Service announced the meeting in a statement on Monday, emphasising the need for dialogue to maintain peace and order in the wake of growing political tensions.

Some executives and supporters of the NDC stormed the Electoral Commission's (EC) Greater Accra Regional office on Monday, demanding the official declaration of John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the 2024 presidential election. The protesters also called for the release of results from disputed constituencies, which remain undeclared due to disagreements over ballots and pink sheets.

The chaotic scenes prompted a significant police presence to maintain order and protect EC staff and property. The situation remains tense as more NDC supporters continue to gather outside the EC's regional headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has now officially declared John Dramani Mahama, presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the winner of the 2024 election.

Mahama triumphed over his main contender, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and 10 other candidates who contested the December presidential election.

In a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa announced that based on results from 267 out of the 276 constituencies in the 16 regions, John Mahama received 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), followed by the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Dr Bawumia, with 4,657,304 votes (41.61%). Nana Kwame Bediako came third with 84,478 votes (0.75%), while Alan Kojo Kyerematen placed fourth with 31,202 votes (0.28%).

Announcing the result, Mensa described the 2024 election as “credible, fair, transparent, and peaceful,” reflecting the will of the people. She highlighted the success of the election as being rooted in rigorous reforms implemented by the commission over recent years. Mensa expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service and all stakeholders for their support in ensuring the elections were conducted smoothly.

Ahead of the EC’s official declaration, Dr Bawumia had conceded defeat in a brief press conference on Sunday, 8 December. According to him, the NPP’s internal collation had confirmed that the NDC had won both the presidential and parliamentary elections in a “decisive victory.”

John Dramani Mahama first became President on 25 July 2012, following the sudden death of the late John Evans Atta Mills. Later that year, he secured a full term by winning the December 2012 general elections.

However, his bid for re-election was rejected in 2016 when he lost to the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, who polled 5,773,299 votes (53.65%) against Mahama’s 4,800,737 votes (44.61%). In 2020, Mahama once again lost, with 6,264,517 votes (47.39%) to Akufo-Addo, who secured a second term with 6,777,325 votes (51.27%).

After two failed attempts, John Mahama has finally secured a second term and will be sworn in as President of Ghana on 7 January 2024.