President John Mahama has appointed Kwesi Afreh Biney as the new Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). He succeeds Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, who was appointed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In a related appointment, Adam Sulley has been named Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations and Benefits.

The leadership reshuffle at SSNIT follows the dismissal of Osafo-Maafo and his three deputies: Kwame Adu-Darkwa – Deputy Director-General, Finance and Administration

Ms Juliana Kpedekpo – Deputy Director-General, Operations and Benefits

Nana Serwah Bonsu Amoako – Deputy Director-General, Investment and Development

The move is seen as part of ongoing restructuring within state institutions under the new administration.

Background

SSNIT has undergone a series of leadership changes over the past year. In April 2024, former President Akufo-Addo made headlines when he dismissed Dr John Ofori Tenkorang as Director-General of SSNIT and replaced him with Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, son of Yaw Osafo-Maafo. His tenure sparked internal shifts, leading to the resignation of Michael Addo, then Deputy Director-General for Finance and Administration, and the reassignment of Pearl Nana Ama Darko from SSNIT to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

About SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) administers Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme, also known as the First-Tier Pension Scheme. It provides income security for workers, including the self-employed, by offering pension benefits for old age, invalidity, and death—similar to how insurance companies cover contingencies like accidents and fire.

