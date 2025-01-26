Presidential directive leads to return of over 380 diplomatic passports

Over 380 diplomatic passports have been returned following a presidential directive aimed at tightening accountability and ensuring proper use of these privileged travel documents.

Issued by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, the recall required the return of all diplomatic and service passports issued under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, with a deadline set for January 24, 2025.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, most passports were returned by Thursday, January 23, a day before the deadline.

The move is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that diplomatic passports serve their intended purpose of facilitating official state representation abroad. These passports come with significant privileges, including expedited customs clearance and exemptions from certain taxes and duties in host countries.

However, reports that individuals no longer serving in official capacities were still holding on to these documents raised alarms. This misuse, officials warned, could jeopardize national security and harm international relations.

This initiative underscores the importance of ensuring that diplomatic passports are issued and used responsibly,” a Ministry source stated.

They said stricter measures will be enforced to prevent future mismanagement of such documents.