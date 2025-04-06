Retired Justice Nasiru Gbadegbe passes at 74

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe has passed on at age 74. The unfortunate demise occurred on Saturday April 5, after a short undisclosed illness.

Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe was a prominent figure in the Ghanaian legal landscape, serving extensively as both a barrister and a judge.

Who is Justice Nasiru Sulemana Gbadegbe?

Nasiru Gbadegbe was born on December 8, 1950, in the Volta Region of Ghana. He earned his Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana in 1973 and subsequently obtained his Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law in 1975.​

Gbadegbe's judicial career commenced in 1989 when he was appointed as a Justice of the High Court, a position he held for ten years. In 1999, he was elevated to the Court of Appeal, serving diligently until 2009. His exemplary service led to his appointment to the Supreme Court of Ghana in 2009 by President John Evans Atta Mills. He served on the apex court for 11 years, retiring in December 2020 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. ​

Throughout his 31-year tenure in the judiciary, Justice Gbadegbe was renowned for his unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law. His colleagues and legal practitioners lauded him as an asset to the justice delivery system, with Chief Justice Anin Yeboah describing him as "an asset and an unquenchable fire." ​