Santorini schools to shut down due to high earth tremors

Authorities on the Greek island of Santorini have ordered schools to remain closed on Monday following a rise in seismic activity in recent days.

In addition to the school closures, officials have advised against large gatherings in enclosed spaces across the island, a popular tourist destination famous for its whitewashed buildings and blue-domed churches.

Geological monitoring stations have recorded tremors measuring up to 4.6 in magnitude over the past few days, with quakes of 4.3 and 3.9 magnitude reported in nearby areas on Sunday morning.

Santorini sits on the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, but Greek authorities have clarified that the recent tremors are not linked to volcanic activity. The last major eruption in the area occurred in 1950, and experts say the latest seismic movements have already started to subside.

Despite this, officials have introduced additional preventative measures, including warnings to avoid the ports of Ammoudi and Fira, where large cruise ships frequently anchor.

Historical Seismic Significance

Santorini's landscape was shaped by one of the largest volcanic eruptions in history, which occurred around 1600 BC. While the island remains a site of geological interest, experts continue to monitor activity to ensure public safety.