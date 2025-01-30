Truck pusher fatally butchers best friend to death in Atebubu

A tragic and shocking incident occurred in Atebubu, Bono East Region, on the morning of January 29, 2025, when a 40-year-old truck pusher, Baba Adongo, brutally attacked and killed his long-time friend, Isaac Tarior, also known as Ogoro.

The fatal confrontation took place around 9 a.m. in the Kombaline suburb of Atebubu, as reported by Obatampa Radio Online.

Witnesses were left horrified as what seemed to be an ordinary morning turned into a gruesome crime scene.

According to sources, Adongo and Tarior had shared a close friendship for more than five years. However, the circumstances leading to the violent attack remain unclear.

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the tragic incident.

The victim’s body has been transported to the mortuary for an autopsy, while the suspect, Baba Adongo, is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm as they work to uncover the details surrounding the crime.

The rise in deaths in the country

The causes of death in the country these days are becoming unnatural. Lots of minor incidents are leading people to death, and critical attention must be given to little incidents like fighting and disagreement in our townships and settlements.

The police must ensure that persons who have wrongfully claimed the lives of others are brought before the law for the necessary punishment.