Trust Hospital partners AstraZeneca to push for better asthma treatment

The Trust Hospital has called for better access to inhaled medications for asthma patients in Ghana, joining the global observance of World Asthma Day 2025 with a renewed focus on equitable respiratory care.

At an event held at the hospital’s Premium Centre in Accra, medical professionals, patients, health advocates, and stakeholders gathered under the global theme: ‘Make Inhaled Treatment

Accessible to All’. The occasion served as both a moment of awareness and a platform to advocate for systemic improvements in asthma management.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Juliana Oye Ameh, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Hospital, described asthma as a pressing public health challenge, not only in Ghana but also across the developing world. “Asthma is not only a personal health concern; it is a public health challenge. Over 96 percent of asthma-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, where access to essential life-saving inhalers is often limited or completely unavailable,” she said. Asthma currently affects more than 262 million people globally and causes over 455,000 deaths each year. In Ghana, the disease remains a significant factor in hospital admissions and mortality, particularly among children and adults living in underserved communities.

Dr. Ameh mentioned that the hospital has a dedicated asthma clinic designed to provide patients with targeted support through personalized care plans and education. She shared the story of a mother whose child, previously struggling with recurrent asthma attacks, now thrives

in school after receiving regular care from the clinic.

In her remarks, she further emphasised the need for collective action to reverse the current trend. The situation in Ghana is no different, as asthma remains a significant cause of illness.

We must change the narrative,” she noted. This year’s event was supported by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, whose partnership with Trust Hospital emphasises a

shared commitment to enhancing access to asthma care. “Together, we commit to ensuring that everyone in Ghana can access proper asthma treatment. Their vision aligns closely with our own goals,” Dr. Ameh added.

Representing AstraZeneca, Mrs. Dorothy Arthur delivered a presentation on asthma management techniques, emphasising the proper use of inhaler devices. She advocated for the Turbuhaler, an easy-to-use device designed to provide more consistent medication doses. “Proper inhaler technique is crucial for ensuring that patients receive the full benefits of their medication,” she explained.

Speaking on asthma treatment, Dr. Allen Steele-Dadzie, a senior specialist in family medicine and asthma care, emphasized that while asthma is manageable, it is not curable. He advocated for early diagnosis and highlighted the importance of enrolling in asthma clinics to ensure

proper monitoring and timely initiation of the right medications.

Supporting the data-driven approach, Dr Selassie Amegashie of the asthma clinic shared insights from a case study that highlighted the measurable benefits of targeting asthma care and the need for continued public education and patient support.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nana Ama Abankwah, Chief of Medical Staff at Trust Hospital, addressed the broader implications of asthma as a non-communicable disease, highlighting the rising prevalence of adult-onset asthma. The increasing prevalence of adult-onset asthma and the

underestimation of asthma deaths in third-world countries are alarming. We must prioritize better diagnosis and treatment to reduce asthma-related fatalities,” she said.

The session concluded with an open Q&A, providing attendees the opportunity to engage directly with clinicians and learn more about asthma-related conditions and their management.

The Trust Hospital used the occasion to issue a wider appeal to all stakeholders in the health sector, urging collaboration to improve outcomes for asthma patients across the country.

Dr. Ameh added, “Together, we can prevent unnecessary deaths, enhance the quality of life,and offer hope to millions affected by asthma in Ghana and worldwide."

