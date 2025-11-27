UK bans 1,632 Ghanaians for 10 years over visa fraud

The United Kingdom has barred 1,632 Ghanaians from obtaining visas for a period of 10 years after they were found to have used fraudulent methods during their application process.

According to a report by the Daily Graphic, the figure represents 4% of all Ghanaian visa applicants in 2024, a worrying indication of how many people continue to fall victim to misinformation and dishonest agents.

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Christian Rogg, described the trend as deeply concerning, warning that visa fraud carries severe and long-lasting consequences.

In 2024, 1,632 applicants from Ghana used fraudulent means when applying for UK visit visas. While that represents only four per cent of all Ghanaian applicants, it is still far too many people misled by agents into taking an action that resulted in a 10-year visa ban. Fraud is never worth the risk.

His statement came as the High Commissions of Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom launched a joint, week-long public awareness campaign aimed at curbing the rising cases of visa fraud.

Misinformation and Fraud on the Rise

Visa fraud continues to affect many Ghanaians, often fuelled by dishonest intermediaries and widespread misinformation. Victims are left facing financial losses, emotional trauma, and long-term travel bans.

A joint communiqué explained that the initiative forms part of a broader international effort led by UK Visas & Immigration, with support from Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The campaign coincides with International Fraud Awareness Week (November 16–22, 2025) and seeks to educate the public about visa scams, encourage safe application practices, and promote the use of official government channels.

Global Partners Speak Out

Australia’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones, emphasised the importance of relying on credible information:

The Fighting Visa Fraud campaign sends a clear message — if you are applying for a visa, always use trusted, official sources and beware of anyone promising shortcuts or guaranteed results.

Canada’s High Commissioner, Myriam Montrat, stressed her country’s commitment to protecting applicants and ensuring safe, transparent migration pathways:

We are taking decisive steps to stop fraudulent practices that put applicants at risk. Our collaboration on the ‘Fighting Visa Fraud Together’ campaign reflects our shared commitment to protect applicants and strengthen the integrity of our immigration systems.

Protecting Genuine Applicants

The statement reaffirmed the resolve of all three countries to safeguard genuine Ghanaian applicants by keeping visa processes transparent, secure, and accessible.

