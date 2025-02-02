[Video] African passenger’s luggage intercepted at Chicago Airport over bushmeat concerns

Authorities at Chicago O’Hare International Airport have intercepted the luggage of an African passenger after discovering bushmeat and other animal products inside.

The items, which were in an advanced state of decay and infested with maggots, raised serious biosecurity concerns, prompting a response from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a video circulating on social media, immigration officers are seen opening the passenger’s bag, revealing the raw, decomposing bushmeat. The meat had reportedly been in the luggage for over 30 hours due to a layover in Amsterdam, which contributed to its deteriorated state.

Bystanders in the video commented on the overwhelming stench from the bag, further highlighting the extent of rot and contamination. Given the potential risk of Ebola transmission associated with bushmeat, authorities immediately alerted the CDC for further examination and handling.

The Risk of Traveling with Bushmeat

Bushmeat consumption poses a significant health risk, particularly due to its potential role in transmitting zoonotic diseases such as Ebola. The virus can spread to humans through direct contact with infected animal blood, bodily fluids, or undercooked meat, with fruit bats, primates, and antelopes being known reservoirs.