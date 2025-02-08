[Video] Watch thief caught in Madina get punished by lifting cement blocks

A suspected thief who attempted to break into a store in Madina was subjected to an unconventional punishment after being caught red-handed.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the suspect standing in front of the store, visibly ashamed, while lifting four heavy cement blocks over his head. Onlookers gathered around, some mocking him while others warned him against repeating the act.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising the community’s approach for punishing the thief without resorting to violence. Others, however, advocated for harsher forms of mob justice, including lynching and burning, to deter criminals.

Despite growing frustration with crime, mob justice remains a serious offense under Ghanaian law. According to Act 29 of the Criminal Code (1960), acts such as assault and murder are punishable by law, further applying to acts vigilante justice.