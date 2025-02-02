We can unlock a $ 3.4 trillion dollar market through infrastructure investment - Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has emphasised that African leaders can unlock a $3.4 trillion market if critical investments are made in infrastructure.

He was speaking on the third day of the African Prosperity Dialogues, under the theme “Delivering Africa’s Single Market Through Infrastructure: Invest, Connect, and Integrate,".

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in job creation for the continent's youth, President Mahama further underscored the need for efficient road and rail networks to facilitate intra-African trade.

We must invest in infrastructure to facilitate trade, efficient road networks, ports, and digital connectivity. We must strengthen African supply chains to ensure that our industries produce goods and services that meet both regional and global standards.

The President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, commended Ghana’s 24-hour economy initiative, describing it as a model for economic transformation.

Ghana’s 24-hour vision is an inspiration to the entire continent, showing that with bold leadership, innovation, and investment, we can unlock Africa’s full economic potential. At BADEA, we are committed to being a strategic partner,