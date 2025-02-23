We can't continue depending on foreign aid - Bernard Mornah on USAID cuts

The immediate past flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his decision to halt USAID funding to African countries.
Speaking at the Danjuar Festival in Kpikpira, where he addressed the chiefs and people of the Bimoba community from Ghana and Togo, Mornah argued that while the funding cuts may seem like a setback, they serve as a wake-up call for Africa to achieve true independence and economic self-sufficiency.
We may be sad that it will impose on us a temporary deficit in our budget, particularly those other people that benefit from USAID, but it is the beginning of telling us Africans that we must become independent and not dependent on some other people.
He strongly criticised Africa’s continued reliance on Western aid, stressing that the continent is rich in natural resources and should prioritise self-sustaining development rather than dependence on external donors.
We cannot continue to depend on European aid. We cannot continue to depend on American aid. We have resources.
His comments come amid growing debates over Africa’s economic dependence on foreign assistance and the long-term impact of Trump’s decision to cut aid to the continent.