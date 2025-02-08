Judge blocks Trump’s move to cut USAID workforce amid legal challenge

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from placing 2,200 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) on administrative leave, just hours before the move was set to take effect.

Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, February 7, 2025, following an emergency lawsuit filed by two unions representing USAID workers. The ruling prevents additional layoffs until February 14 at midnight, while also reinstating 500 employees who had already been placed on leave.

All USAID employees currently on administrative leave shall be reinstated until that date and shall be given complete access to email, payment, and security notification systems.

Judge Nichols stated that the employees would suffer “irreparable harm” if the cuts continued, while the government would face “zero harm” by delaying them.

Trump’s push to dismantle USAID

Trump has long been critical of USAID, calling it a waste of taxpayer money. His administration planned to place nearly 10,000 workers on leave, retaining only 611 employees as part of a budget-slashing effort led by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—a body chaired by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump’s reasoning for downsizing the agency centers on alleged corruption and inefficiency. His executive order, signed on January 20, halted all foreign assistance funding until it aligned with his "America First" policy

Global concerns over aid disruptions

USAID is the largest humanitarian donor in the world, funding health, disaster relief, and emergency programs in over 120 countries. The United Nations has warned that its defunding could lead to a 6.3 million increase in AIDS-related deaths over the next five years.