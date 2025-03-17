'Write your history from now' – Abla Gomashie urges Young Girls

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has urged young girls to take charge of their destinies, encouraging them to shape their own futures at the Induction and Warranting Ceremony of the Ghana Girl Guides Association (GGGA) at the Training Centre in Achimota.

The Minister commended the GGGA for its dedication to empowering young girls, helping them develop essential skills, build confidence, and form strong networks.

I hope that the young girls here will write your history from now because they'll be waiting for you in your future," she said, emphasising the importance of mentorship and self-determination.

She also addressed the challenge of period poverty, celebrating the government's recent GH₵292.4 million allocation in the 2025 budget for free sanitary pads for female students in primary and secondary schools.

"President John Dramani, wherever you are, all that cries about girls, reach the areas of our God so that he continues to you and you are able to do even more for girls going forward...it's indeed welcome news that empowers our girls, knowing the negative impacts of period poverty," she remarked.

Gomashie further stressed the need for structured leadership development in Ghana, urging stakeholders to establish systems that nurture young leaders rather than resorting to constant criticism. She congratulated the newly elected executives and management council of the GGGA, encouraging them to build on the strong foundation laid by their predecessors.

"Your leadership will shape the future of this organisation and the lives of countless young girls. I urge you to continue the excellent work of your predecessors and strive for excellence in all that you do," she added.

In her acceptance speech, Chief Commissioner Janet Adu-Gyamfi outlined her vision to strengthen the association’s structures, enhance its global recognition through strategic partnerships, mobilise resources for growth, uphold governance principles, foster unity within the organisation, inspire young girls to become innovators and create meaningful opportunities for them to maximise their talents and potential.

My executives and I are committed to an open-door policy where every voice will be heard and valued. Leadership is not a solo journey; it is a collective effort. I call on all stakeholders, especially the youth, to join hands as we work toward this shared vision", She added

The newly elected executives include Madam Theresa Osei Tutu as President, Janet Adu-Gyamfi as Chief Commissioner, Sylvia Nicole Eshun as International Commissioner, Joyce Nako Appiah as Treasurer, Richlove Avor as 1st Deputy Chief Commissioner, and Alberta Aseye Duhoe as 2nd Deputy Chief Commissioner.