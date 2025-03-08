Accelerate Action: Vice-President calls for more push on women empowerment

Vice-President H.E. Prof. Jane Naane Opoku-Agyemang has called for increased representation and empowerment of women in Ghana in commemoration of International Women's Day.
In a heartfelt message, the Vice-President emphasised the importance of Ghanaian women in national development, describing them as the backbone of the country.
Ghanaian women are the backbone of our families, communities, and economy. Whether in our markets, boardrooms, classrooms, farmlands, or on the beaches, women continue to drive innovation, nurture growth, and shape the future of our country. Our contributions to business, governance, education, healthcare, and the sciences are invaluable, and as a nation, we owe it to ourselves to create an ecosystem where everyone can thrive without imposed limitations.
While praising efforts to promote gender equality and women's empowerment, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang mentioned key initiatives the current leadership plans to undertake to ensure women are given opportunities to excel.
These initiatives include the Women's Development Bank to support women entrepreneurs financially and the Affirmative Action policy aimed at increasing women's representation in government.
Acknowledging setbacks in achieving women's empowerment and gender equality, the Vice-President assured that her leadership will implement measures for women to reach their full potential. She also called on the nation to collectively support the mission of women's empowerment in Ghana.
Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a Ghana where every woman and girl has the freedom to dream, the power to achieve, and the support to excel. Empowering women is not just a women's issue; it is a national imperative. When women thrive, nations prosper... Let us continue to accelerate action.
International Women's Day (IWD) 2025, observed on March 8, focuses on the theme 'Accelerate Action,' emphasizing the urgency of achieving gender equality.