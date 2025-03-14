President John Mahama has tasked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohonu, with actively addressing bribery and corruption, abuse of power, and indiscipline to uphold professionalism within the police service.

He made this remark on Friday, 14 March, at Jubilee House during the swearing-in ceremony of COP Yohonu as the new head of the Ghana Police Service.

In his address, President Mahama acknowledged the rising cases of violent crime, cybercrime, fraud, and global terrorist threats.

He emphasised the pivotal role of the police in maintaining law and order and highlighted the importance of fostering a cordial relationship between the police and citizens:

The police must be seen not as an intimidating force but as a partner in crime prevention, safety, and development. Officers who serve and protect with empathy, fairness, and respect for human rights earn society’s respect.

President Mahama also urged COP Yohonu to tackle corruption while prioritising the welfare of officers:

It is crucial that all forms of unethical behaviour, from bribery to the abuse of power, are decisively dealt with. We must build a service that is respected both locally and internationally for its professionalism and integrity.

While expressing gratitude to the immediate past IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for his service, President Mahama called on personnel of the Ghana Police Service to cooperate with the new IGP.

In response, the newly sworn-in IGP, Christian Yohonu, pledged his commitment to the police service's resetting agenda, vowing to uphold professionalism, transparency, accountability, and fairness.