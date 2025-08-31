YEA, GNFS graduate 894 Fire Assistants with 60% salary boost

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA), in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), has graduated 894 recruits under the second batch of its Fire Assistants Training Programme.

The cohort, made up of 360 males and 534 females from across the country, successfully completed a three-week intensive course at the Fire Academy and Training School (FATS) in James Town, Accra.

The training, which commenced on August 9, 2025, was designed to equip young Ghanaians with essential firefighting and emergency response skills.

Friday’s passing-out ceremony, held on August 29, 2025, formed part of a wider nationwide initiative aimed at recruiting 5,000 young people to bolster fire safety efforts while creating sustainable employment opportunities under the government’s youth empowerment agenda.

The trainees underwent instruction in areas such as fire safety regulations, chemistry of combustion, electrical safety, causes and prevention of fires, bushfire management, first aid, building fire protection systems, firefighting equipment handling, and fire risk assessment.

Their training was complemented with daily physical drills, practical simulations, public speaking sessions, and community engagement exercises to prepare them for real-life operations.

YEA Chief Executive Officer Malik Basintale commended the success of the initiative and reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable youth employment.

He stressed that the programme was in line with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of creating opportunities for young people through meaningful work.

We are pleased to report to the President of the Republic that 5,000 young people have been taken off the streets and placed in gainful employment as National Fire Service Assistants,

Basintale also addressed public scepticism about the initiative, describing it as a shared national responsibility to create opportunities for both the young and middle-aged.

He assured the recruits that many of them would eventually be absorbed into the GNFS as permanent staff under the existing agreement.

He further revealed that President Mahama had approved a 60% increase in allowances for fire assistants, effective at the end of the month.

He explained that the decision was partly influenced by the need to strengthen the country’s response to frequent market fires, including a recent incident in Kumasi.

Acknowledging the contribution of stakeholders such as the Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, he pledged YEA’s continued support for the government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

The Minister of Youth and Development, George Opare-Addo, encouraged the new graduates to demonstrate professionalism and vigilance in order to win public trust.

He highlighted that their service would safeguard lives, property, and the environment while contributing to Ghana’s broader economic ambitions.

He added, stressing that discipline and adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding with GNFS could pave the way for permanent employment.

Let this opportunity motivate you to dedicate yourselves completely to serving your communities and our nation