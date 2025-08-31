Mahama orders strict approval for Ghana’s participation in 80th UN General Assembly

The government has outlined strict directives regarding Ghana’s participation in the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, no government official, including ministers, deputy ministers, chief executives of state-owned enterprises, and political appointees, will be permitted to attend the UNGA or any related events without prior written clearance from the Chief of Staff.

This directive follows a recent Cabinet decision announced by President John Dramani Mahama on international travel and participation in global engagements.

The Chief of Staff stressed that only individuals officially authorised by the government will represent Ghana at the UNGA, including its sessions, side meetings, receptions, and bilateral engagements.

The key provisions of the directive are as follows:

Approval Requirement: All invitations, whether extended by the UN, partner organisations, development agencies, NGOs, think tanks, or private institutions, must first receive written approval from the Chief of Staff before acceptance.

Suspension of Pending Invitations: Any invitations already accepted or pending are considered void unless they are reapproved by the Chief of Staff.

Request Procedure: All requests for participation must be formally submitted in writing through the relevant supervising minister to the Chief of Staff.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the President, in a statement dated August 30, explained that the directive is intended to ensure a streamlined and cost-effective national representation at the UNGA, consistent with the President’s “Resetting Ghana” initiative.

He further cautioned that any official who disregards the directive will face sanctions in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Public Office Holders.

