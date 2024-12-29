6 major political scandals that shook Ghana in 2024

The year 2024 has been a whirlwind for Ghana’s political landscape, marked by intense electoral campaigns, political banter, and headline-grabbing controversies. While the nation’s democratic resilience was tested during the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections, several scandals emerged, sparking debates across media platforms.

From allegations of corruption to clashes over electoral processes, these events have shaped public discourse and raised critical questions about governance and accountability. Here’s a look at the top six political scandals that dominated Ghana’s political scene in 2024.

One of the biggest political scandals this year involved the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, in the controversial trial of Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. The AG was accused of witness tampering with the third accused person in the case, Richard Jakpa, to implicate Dr Forson. On May 28, the opposition NDC released a 16-minute leaked tape and WhatsApp messages purportedly capturing conversations between the AG and Jakpa. While the Attorney General’s office vehemently denied the claims, the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged both the Minority Leader and Jakpa by a majority 2-1 decision on July 30.

Ambulance Spare Parts Scandal

Another major scandal centred on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and former Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu. In an exposé shared in July, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused the two officials of approving a dubious $34.9 million contract with Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for the procurement of spare parts for 307 ambulances purchased by the government in 2019.

Ablakwa alleged:

In his last shockingly sleazy conduct, Ken Ofori-Atta, by a letter dated 9th February 2024, approved a staggering $34,904,505.00 to be paid to the discredited Service Ghana Auto Group Limited for the procurement of spare parts for the 307 ambulances purchased by the government in 2019. On the same 9th February 2024, the busy Finance Minister instructed the Controller and Accountant-General to release $10 million.

Ablakwa further claimed the company, linked to President Akufo-Addo’s daughters, was unqualified for the sole-sourced contract. However, the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance disputed these claims. Ablakwa has since petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate.

Agriculture Minister Dr Bryan Acheampong found himself embroiled in controversy over the sale of 60% shares in four SSNIT-owned hotels to Rock City Group, a company he owns. The sale of Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, and Elmina Beach Resort sparked widespread protests, including the ‘Hands Off Our Hotels Demo’ on June 18. Organised labour threatened a nationwide strike, prompting Rock City Group to withdraw from the deal. Okudzeto Ablakwa petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over conflict of interest allegations.

Some journalists faced accusations of receiving payments after attending a ‘meet the press’ session with NPP Presidential Candidate and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Speculations suggested payments ranging from GHS 2,000 to GHS 10,000. Fact Check Ghana confirmed the claims, despite the Bawumia Campaign’s Director of Communication, Miracles Aboagye, denying any such payments.

In November, North Tongu MP Ablakwa accused Lamens Investments Africa Limited and the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) of repackaging expired Indian rice as Ghanaian-made for Senior High Schools. Ablakwa alleged over 33,000 bags of expired rice were repackaged and distributed to schools like PRESEC, Legon, and Bolga Girls. Both the Ministry of Education and the Food and Drugs Authority strongly denied the claims.

National Service Scheme (NSS) Scandal