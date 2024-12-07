Ghana elects new leaders today: Key statistics you need to know

After months of intense political campaigns and rallies, millions of Ghanaians are heading to the polls today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect a new President and Members of Parliament across 276 constituencies in the 16 regions of the country. This marks the 9th election in Ghana's Fourth Republic.

In the early hours of the morning, hundreds of voter queued across the various polling stations waiting patiently to cast their ballots.

Voting began at 7am and is expected to end at 5pm. Here are some key statistics about the 2024 election to keep you informed.

Key Voter Statistics

Voter register breakdown

Total Number of registered voters - 18,774,159

Polling station: 40,976

SUMMARY OF 2024 CERTIFIED VOTERS REGISTER

Total Number of Voters on Biometric Register: 18,640,811

Total Number of Special Voters: 131,478

Voters without Biometric Data: 1,870

Total Number of Valid Voters: 18,774,159

Total Number of Voters on Exceptions List: 33,352

Total Number of Voters on Multiples List: 26,569

Total Number of Voters on Proxy List: 2,141

Total Number of Transferred Voters: 310,579

Total Number of Absent Voters: 441,173

Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra- 3,765,303

Ashanti - 3,295,274

Eastern - 1,810,421

Central-1,752,165

Western-1,288,871

Northern-1,210,090

Volta-1,023,830

Upper East-741,288

Bono-719,916

Bono East-672,830

Western North-522,506

Upper West-518,544

Oti-410,667

Ahafo-359,284

Savannah-342,431

North East-339,883

Presidential Elections

Presidential Candidates on ballot: 13

Valid Presidential candidates: 12

Candidates and position on ballot paper

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr (GCPP) Akua Donkor (GFP) (invalid) Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM) Liberal party of Ghana (LPG) Mohammed Frimpong (NDP) Nana Akosua Frimpomaa (CPP) John Dramani Mahama (NDC) Hassan Ayariga (APC) Kofi Koranteng (independent) George Twum-Barima-Adu (independent) Nana Kwame Bediako (independent) Alan Kyerematen (independent)

Parliamentary Elections

Constituencies: 276

Parliamentary candidate: 801

Top 20 Constituencies by voter population

Dome Kwabenya- 182,644

Ashaiman- 174,633

Awutu Senya East- 173,995

Amasaman- 170,371

Adenta- 163,063

Ledzokuku- 162,058

Madina- 158,918

Ketu South- 149,155

Kwabre East- 146,421

Trobu- 145,343

Prestea Huni Valley- 144,526

Anyaa Sowutuom- 144,301

Techiman South- 142,255

Tarkwa Nsuaem- 140,050

Kpone Katamanso- 136,927

Tema West- 134,611

Ablekuma Central- 130,852

Dade Kotopon- 126,503

Tamale South- 123,943

Ablekuma North-121,26

Interesting Constituency to watch