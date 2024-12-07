Ghana elects new leaders today: Key statistics you need to know

After months of intense political campaigns and rallies, millions of Ghanaians are heading to the polls today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect a new President and Members of Parliament across 276 constituencies in the 16 regions of the country. This marks the 9th election in Ghana's Fourth Republic.
In the early hours of the morning, hundreds of voter queued across the various polling stations waiting patiently to cast their ballots.
Voting began at 7am and is expected to end at 5pm. Here are some key statistics about the 2024 election to keep you informed.
Key Voter Statistics
Voter register breakdown
Total Number of registered voters - 18,774,159
Polling station: 40,976
SUMMARY OF 2024 CERTIFIED VOTERS REGISTER
Total Number of Voters on Biometric Register: 18,640,811
Total Number of Special Voters: 131,478
Voters without Biometric Data: 1,870
Total Number of Valid Voters: 18,774,159
Total Number of Voters on Exceptions List: 33,352
Total Number of Voters on Multiples List: 26,569
Total Number of Voters on Proxy List: 2,141
Total Number of Transferred Voters: 310,579
Total Number of Absent Voters: 441,173
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra- 3,765,303
Ashanti - 3,295,274
Eastern - 1,810,421
Central-1,752,165
Western-1,288,871
Northern-1,210,090
Volta-1,023,830
Upper East-741,288
Bono-719,916
Bono East-672,830
Western North-522,506
Upper West-518,544
Oti-410,667
Ahafo-359,284
Savannah-342,431
North East-339,883
Presidential Elections
Presidential Candidates on ballot: 13
Valid Presidential candidates: 12
Candidates and position on ballot paper
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP)
Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr (GCPP)
Akua Donkor (GFP) (invalid)
Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM)
Liberal party of Ghana (LPG)
Mohammed Frimpong (NDP)
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa (CPP)
John Dramani Mahama (NDC)
Hassan Ayariga (APC)
Kofi Koranteng (independent)
George Twum-Barima-Adu (independent)
Nana Kwame Bediako (independent)
Alan Kyerematen (independent)
Parliamentary Elections
Constituencies: 276
Parliamentary candidate: 801
Top 20 Constituencies by voter population
Dome Kwabenya- 182,644
Ashaiman-174,633
Awutu Senya East-173,995
Amasaman-170,371
Adenta-163,063
Ledzokuku-162,058
Madina-158,918
Ketu South-149,155
Kwabre East-146,421
Trobu-145,343
Prestea Huni Valley-144,526
Anyaa Sowutuom-144,301
Techiman South-142,255
Tarkwa Nsuaem-140,050
Kpone Katamanso-136,927
Tema West-134,611
Ablekuma Central-130,852
Dade Kotopon-126,503
Tamale South-123,943
Ablekuma North-121,26
Interesting Constituency to watch
CapeCoast North- Central Region
Ledzokuku- Greater Accra
Ayawaso West Wuogon- Greater Accra
Dome Kwabenya- Greater Accra
Adenta- Greater Accra
Madina- Greater Accra
Awutu Senya East- Central Region
Hohoe- Volta Region
Walewale- North East Region
Asawaase- Ashanti Region
Juaboso- Western North Region
Ningo-Prampram- Greater Accra