Ghana elects new leaders today: Key statistics you need to know

07 December 2024 at 7:37
Here is a comprehensive presentation of all the key statistics for today's elections.
A voter casting her ballot

After months of intense political campaigns and rallies, millions of Ghanaians are heading to the polls today, Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect a new President and Members of Parliament across 276 constituencies in the 16 regions of the country. This marks the 9th election in Ghana's Fourth Republic.

In the early hours of the morning, hundreds of voter queued across the various polling stations waiting patiently to cast their ballots.

Voting began at 7am and is expected to end at 5pm. Here are some key statistics about the 2024 election to keep you informed.

Key Voter Statistics

Voter register breakdown

  • Total Number of registered voters - 18,774,159

  • Polling station: 40,976

SUMMARY OF 2024 CERTIFIED VOTERS REGISTER

  • Total Number of Voters on Biometric Register: 18,640,811

  • Total Number of Special Voters: 131,478

  • Voters without Biometric Data: 1,870

  • Total Number of Valid Voters: 18,774,159

  • Total Number of Voters on Exceptions List: 33,352

  • Total Number of Voters on Multiples List: 26,569

  • Total Number of Voters on Proxy List: 2,141

  • Total Number of Transferred Voters: 310,579

  • Total Number of Absent Voters: 441,173

Regional Breakdown

  • Greater Accra- 3,765,303

  • Ashanti - 3,295,274

  • Eastern - 1,810,421

  • Central-1,752,165

  • Western-1,288,871

  • Northern-1,210,090

  • Volta-1,023,830

  • Upper East-741,288

  • Bono-719,916

  • Bono East-672,830

  • Western North-522,506

  • Upper West-518,544

  • Oti-410,667

  • Ahafo-359,284

  • Savannah-342,431

  • North East-339,883

Presidential Elections

  • Presidential Candidates on ballot: 13

  • Valid Presidential candidates: 12

Candidates and position on ballot paper  

  1. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP)

  2. Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr (GCPP)

  3. Akua Donkor (GFP) (invalid)

  4. Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM)

  5. Liberal party of Ghana (LPG)

  6. Mohammed Frimpong (NDP)

  7. Nana Akosua Frimpomaa (CPP)

  8. John Dramani Mahama (NDC)

  9. Hassan Ayariga (APC)

  10. Kofi Koranteng (independent)

  11. George Twum-Barima-Adu (independent)

  12. Nana Kwame Bediako (independent)

  13. Alan Kyerematen (independent)

Parliamentary Elections

  • Constituencies: 276

  • Parliamentary candidate: 801

Top 20 Constituencies by voter population

  • Dome Kwabenya- 182,644

  • Ashaiman-174,633

  • Awutu Senya East-173,995

  • Amasaman-170,371

  • Adenta-163,063

  • Ledzokuku-162,058

  • Madina-158,918

  • Ketu South-149,155

  • Kwabre East-146,421

  • Trobu-145,343

  • Prestea Huni Valley-144,526

  • Anyaa Sowutuom-144,301

  • Techiman South-142,255

  • Tarkwa Nsuaem-140,050

  • Kpone Katamanso-136,927

  • Tema West-134,611

  • Ablekuma Central-130,852

  • Dade Kotopon-126,503

  • Tamale South-123,943

  • Ablekuma North-121,26

Interesting Constituency to watch

  • CapeCoast North- Central Region

  • Ledzokuku- Greater Accra

  • Ayawaso West Wuogon- Greater Accra

  • Dome Kwabenya- Greater Accra

  • Adenta- Greater Accra

  • Madina- Greater Accra

  • Awutu Senya East- Central Region

  • Hohoe- Volta Region

  • Walewale- North East Region

  • Asawaase- Ashanti Region

  • Juaboso- Western North Region

  • Ningo-Prampram- Greater Accra

Politics
