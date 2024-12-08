John Dumelo gives ‘food-sharing’ Maa Lydia a ‘showdown’ in Ayawaso West Wuogon

Actor-turned-politician and farmer, John Setor Dumelo, has unseated the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan. In a fiercely contested and closely monitored election, Dumelo, representing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was declared the winner on Sunday, 8 December 2024,

Dumelo’s victory follows controversies that made national headlines during the special voting exercise held on 2 December 2024. Allegations of vote-buying arose after the incumbent MP was seen in a viral video distributing packs of rice to voters at the Legon Police Station polling centre.

The general election on Saturday, 7 December, also witnessed moments of tension, including allegations of ballot stuffing during voting and at the collation centre.

Meanwhile, according to official results from the Electoral Commission (EC), Dumelo secured 47,560 votes, defeating Lydia Alhassan, who garnered 39,214 votes. The announcement sparked wild celebrations among NDC supporters in the constituency.

Speaking to the media after being declared the MP-elect, he reaffirmed his commitment to serving the constituents' best interests.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, located in the Greater Accra Region, includes areas such as East Legon, the Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, parts of Tesano, and Roman Ridge. Since 1992, the constituency has elected six MPs—five from the NPP and one from the NDC.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who also serves as the Minister for Sanitation, was first elected in a controversial by-election in January 2019 following the death of her husband, then-MP Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, in November 2018. She later defeated John Dumelo in the 2020 general elections in a closely contested race, securing 39,851 votes (51.36%) to Dumelo’s 37,478 votes (48.30%).