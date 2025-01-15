Mahama appoints Justina Nelson as Acting CEO of Minerals Income Investment Fund

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Justina Nelson as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF). She replaces Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, whose appointment was revoked by the President on Monday, 13th January 2025.

In a statement dated Tuesday, 14th January, Acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, noted that the appointment was made in line with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 21(2) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Act, 2018 (Act 978).

Ms Nelson is touted by the presidency as a seasoned banking professional with over 20 years of experience. She currently serves as a Group Head at Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited, overseeing the Energy and Commercial Banking sectors.

Her academic qualifications include:

Master of Laws (LLM) in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana.

Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing, also from the University of Ghana.

Bachelor of Laws (LLB Hons) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Bachelor of Arts (BA Hons) in Management and Psychology from the University of Ghana.

The Minerals Income Investment Fund serves as Ghana’s minerals sovereign fund, tasked with maximising the value-creation potential of the mining sector for sustainable national development. Its responsibilities include managing the Republic’s equity interests in mining companies, receiving dividends and royalties, and overseeing the investment of these funds.

