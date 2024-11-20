Fatawu Issahaku to miss rest of season after suffering ACL injury in Angola match

Black Stars player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Ghana’s draw to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Fatawu was substituted after half time in the 1-1 draw in Luanda and was ruled out of Ghana’s final qualifying round 2-1 defeat to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that he had “significant issues with his knee,” before the game.

The Leicester City midfielder is expected to miss six to nine months of action on the sidelines.

Fatawu was in blistering form and was the player with the most successful dribbles completed in the English Premier League before the November international break.

He has since undergone a successful surgery on his knee. He took to his official Instagram page the announce the success of the operation.

All glory be to Almighty Allah. My surgery was successful and I just want to tell you that I am okay and I am feeling good. I want to thank everyone for your best wishes.

Fatawu has provided two assists in 11 league games for the Foxes this season.

After an impressive season in the Championship, where he helped Leicester City gain promotion last season, he was considered one of the talents to have a breakout season in the English top flight.