49th SWAG Awards: Bright Kankam Boadu wins ultimate; Full list of winners 

The Sports Writers of Ghana (SWAG) last night honoured outstanding men and women who have excelled in sports either as athletes or journalists during the 49th SWAG Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The awards ceremony brought together key stakeholders in the sports fraternity from ministers, media, athletes, and administrators to fans.

For the ultimate prize of the night, the duo, joined by SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, presented the SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year to renowned broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu.

Boadu in his acceptance speech used the opportunity to advocate for monies owed to the National Amputee team to be paid. He also expressed gratitude for everyone who has supported his journey in media.

But who else won what on the night?

Full list of all the winners at the 49th SWAG Awards:

Coach of the Year

– Desmond Ofei (Black Satellites Coach)

Male Footballer of the Year

– Abdul Aziz Issah

Prospect of the Year

– Abdul Aziz Issah

Female Footballer of the Year

– Mukarama Abdulai

National Team of the Year

– Ghana’s Athletics Relay Team

Athlete of the Year

-Edwin Gadayi

Boxer of the Year

– Amadu Mohammed

Hockey Player of the Year

– Elizabeth Opoku (GRA Ladies)

Swimmer of the Year

– Abeiku Jackson

Weightlifter of the Year

– Winifred Ntumi

Referee of the Year

– Nii Otoo Larkyne

Club of the Year

– Samartex

Cyclist of the Year

– Emmanuel Sesi

Taekwondo Athlete of the Year

– Kelvin Amuzu

Sports Personality of the Year

– Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

Sports Journalist of the Year

– Bright Kankam Boadu

Prestigious SWAG President Award