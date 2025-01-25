Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

49th SWAG Awards: Bright Kankam Boadu wins ultimate; Full list of winners 

25 January 2025 at 11:20
Full list of winners at the 49th SWAG Awards...
49th SWAG Awards: Bright Kankam Boadu wins ultimate; Full list of winners 
49th SWAG Awards: Bright Kankam Boadu wins ultimate; Full list of winners 

The Sports Writers of Ghana (SWAG) last night honoured outstanding men and women who have excelled in sports either as athletes or journalists during the 49th SWAG Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). 

The awards ceremony brought together key stakeholders in the sports fraternity from ministers, media, athletes, and administrators to fans. 

Vice President of Ghana Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang graced the occasion alongside the Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams

For the ultimate prize of the night, the duo, joined by SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, presented the SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year to renowned broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu. 

Boadu in his acceptance speech used the opportunity to advocate for monies owed to the National Amputee team to be paid. He also expressed gratitude for everyone who has supported his journey in media.  

But who else won what on the night? 

Full list of all the winners at the 49th SWAG Awards: 

Coach of the Year 

– Desmond Ofei (Black Satellites Coach) 

Male Footballer of the Year 

– Abdul Aziz Issah 

Prospect of the Year 

– Abdul Aziz Issah 

Female Footballer of the Year 

– Mukarama Abdulai 

National Team of the Year 

– Ghana’s Athletics Relay Team 

Athlete of the Year 

-Edwin Gadayi 

Boxer of the Year 

– Amadu Mohammed 

Hockey Player of the Year 

– Elizabeth Opoku (GRA Ladies) 

Swimmer of the Year 

– Abeiku Jackson 

Weightlifter of the Year 

– Winifred Ntumi 

Referee of the Year 

– Nii Otoo Larkyne 

Club of the Year 

– Samartex 

Cyclist of the Year 

– Emmanuel Sesi 

Taekwondo Athlete of the Year 

– Kelvin Amuzu 

Sports Personality of the Year 

– Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa 

Sports Journalist of the Year 

– Bright Kankam Boadu 

Prestigious SWAG President Award 

– Coach James Kwesi Appiah 

Sports

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

Next Article