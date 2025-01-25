49th SWAG Awards: Bright Kankam Boadu wins ultimate; Full list of winners 

The Sports Writers of Ghana (SWAG) last night honoured outstanding men and women who have excelled in sports either as athletes or journalists during the 49th SWAG Awards at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
The awards ceremony brought together key stakeholders in the sports fraternity from ministers, media, athletes, and administrators to fans.
Vice President of Ghana Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang graced the occasion alongside the Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams.
For the ultimate prize of the night, the duo, joined by SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, presented the SWAG Sports Journalist of the Year to renowned broadcaster Bright Kankam Boadu.
Boadu in his acceptance speech used the opportunity to advocate for monies owed to the National Amputee team to be paid. He also expressed gratitude for everyone who has supported his journey in media.
But who else won what on the night?
Full list of all the winners at the 49th SWAG Awards:
Coach of the Year
– Desmond Ofei (Black Satellites Coach)
Male Footballer of the Year
– Abdul Aziz Issah
Prospect of the Year
– Abdul Aziz Issah
Female Footballer of the Year
– Mukarama Abdulai
National Team of the Year
– Ghana’s Athletics Relay Team
Athlete of the Year
-Edwin Gadayi
Boxer of the Year
– Amadu Mohammed
Hockey Player of the Year
– Elizabeth Opoku (GRA Ladies)
Swimmer of the Year
– Abeiku Jackson
Weightlifter of the Year
– Winifred Ntumi
Referee of the Year
– Nii Otoo Larkyne
Club of the Year
– Samartex
Cyclist of the Year
– Emmanuel Sesi
Taekwondo Athlete of the Year
– Kelvin Amuzu
Sports Personality of the Year
– Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa
Sports Journalist of the Year
– Bright Kankam Boadu
Prestigious SWAG President Award
– Coach James Kwesi Appiah