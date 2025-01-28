Accra Sports Stadium smells badly, Presidential entrance turned into refuse dump - Reports

The Presidential entrance of the Accra Sports Stadium has become a dumping ground, just seven weeks ahead of Ghana's 2026 World Cup qualifiers, according to reports by JoySports.

The Black Stars are set to host Chad at this venue, but the facility, which hosted the nation’s last competitive match, is in a shocking state of disrepair.

The JoySports report states that while the pitch is still in good condition for matches, key areas around the stadium are in poor condition. The Presidential entrance pathway is cluttered with broken machines, discarded fridges, damaged plastic chairs, tables, and other rubbish.

It’s an eyesore and most facilities in and around the stadium are nothing to write home about as detailed by the same report below.

Additionally, the stadium’s water supply and the electricity room are in dire shape. The electricity room has no lighting, exposed wires are everywhere, and there is even a hole in one of the small rooms. The area near the scoreboard light is similarly neglected, filled with trash and rat-infested holes.

The structure itself is also showing signs of wear, with cracks indicating a weakening foundation. The washrooms are poorly maintained and emit an unbearable smell. Offices, including the Head of the Technical Department's office, are in disarray with disconnected electricity, damaged ceilings, and broken tiles.

Raising awareness of Accra Sports Stadium's deplorable state

The Ghana Project Monitoring Group (GPMG), an organisation dedicated to highlighting neglected projects across the country, is determined to raise awareness about these issues. They are hopeful that they can work with the Ministry of Sports to address the poor condition of the stadium.

Ernest Banama, a member of the GPMG, spoke to JoySports, saying:

Our aim is to bring the attention of the authorities and government to this situation and find a solution. We are not just raising awareness, but also taking action ourselves and hoping for government support.